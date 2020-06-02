Clarion County YMCA to Re-Open on June 8

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA will re-open its doors on Monday, June 8, after COVID-19 shuttered the facility on March 16.

The re-opening is exciting for the community, and the YMCA staff are eagerly preparing the facility for their members.

The YMCA will be taking several actions to remain vigilant in cleaning, sanitizing, and following recommendations issued by the CDC and regulations from the governor.

Key changes noted in a letter from CEO, Tom Spence and Board Chair, Jim Carner are outlined below.

“The YMCA has been carefully planning to reopen facilities and reactivate key programs in the safest manner possible so you can access the services and support you miss and need the most. We’re following guidance from health experts and local officials to determine the safest way to serve everyone in our community.

“We’re doing everything possible to ensure our facilities meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety, and we have modified our policies and programs to facilitate safe physical/social distancing practices,” the letter notes.

Temporary changes:

Members must wear masks when entering our facility, but not during exercise of any kind.

Staff and members must pass through temperature checks and be fever free to access the facility.

Please call ahead or use our app link (located at www.clarioncountyymca.org) to utilize the YMCA in June. Members can utilize areas of the Y in 45 minute blocks/four days per week. The app will allow scheduling a week in advance. Walk-ins will not be permitted for the time being. We expect this to change in a few weeks.

Youth under 15 will be permitted to utilize the gym with an adult family member.

Please bring your own water bottle, sweat towel, and/or shower towel.

Locker Rooms will not be open for use, except for swimmers scheduled to use the pool.

Guests will not be permitted to use the YMCA until further notice.

Cleaning and sanitizing of the facility will occur every hour for 15 minutes.

Some cardio machines will be temporarily out of service in our wellness center to promote social distancing.

Clorox wipes will be available in the wellness center, restrooms, and lobby area. Extra hand sanitizer available in hallways. Paper towels have been added to restrooms.

Some areas and services will be temporarily unavailable including coffee service, water exercise classes, child watch, indoor sports, indoor group exercise, rentals, and activities.

“The way we’ll interact with each other will be different, but at the Y, you’ll always be able to connect with people, improve your health and wellness, nurture your children’s potential, and help strengthen our community.

“We assure you, these changes are temporary.”

Access Online Scheduling

Members can access the scheduling link online by clicking HERE. The link is available on the YMCA’s Facebook page, Instagram page, and website home page.

Members can also call 814-764-3400 for an appointment beginning on Monday, June 8.

About the YMCA

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400 and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, Younger Days Child Care, and Camp Coffman.

