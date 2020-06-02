Commissioners Proclaim June 1-5 Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The week of June 1-5 has been proclaimed Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week by Governor Tom Wolf and Clarion County Commissioners, Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley, recognizing the efforts of child welfare professionals serving children of Pennsylvania.

The commissioners said in a proclamation, that every day in Clarion County, local children are at risk of child abuse and neglect or have been removed from their homes due to such abuse and neglect and recognize the risks and need to protect children.

The proclamation states:

Whereas, the challenging task of investigating child abuse, providing service providing services to families, assessing safety, and providing services to ensure that the children of Clarion County are provided with nurturance, family connections, support as a transition into adulthood, and services that allow the child to remain safely in their home or return home as expeditiously as possible falls to the child welfare professionals at Clarion County’s child welfare system; and

Whereas, the work of child welfare professionals may require them to enter into situations with your personal safety may be put at risk; and

Whereas, the work of child welfare professionals of Clarion County requires them to take on the role of Frontline essential workers in the time of global pandemic and provide services to the families of Clarion County despite the risk to the professional’s health and safety; and

Whereas, child welfare professionals work difficult and emotional situations with children who have been victimized by physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, and other forms of maltreatment; and

Whereas, the professionals of Clarion County CYS must develop great skill in working with families who are in crisis situations, struggling with mental health challenges, suffering from drug and alcohol afflictions, poverty, and other difficult issues; and

Whereas, the professionals of Clarion County CYS must develop substantial knowledge and skills surrounding the rights of families, the laws surrounding child welfare, and the processes governing the system; and

Whereas, the staff of Children and Youth services selflessly undertake the endeavor to protect Pennsylvania children, often with low pay, long hours, tremendous demands, little appreciation, great criticism, and with dramatic impacts to the personal life; and

Whereas, every year, child welfare professionals are injured or killed in their pursuit to protect children across the United States; and

Whereas, the Coronavirus Epidemic has created substantial challenges in providing child welfare services to which the staff with child welfare rose most proficiently; and

Whereas, innumerable injuries and deaths of children Clarion County have been averted due to the efforts of children and youth services;

Therefore in special recognition of the children and youth services serving the children in Clarion County, we, the Commissioners of Clarion County, do hereby issue this resolution recognizing the staff of children and youth services for their dedicated efforts and for protection of the children of Clarion County.

