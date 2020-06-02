Featured Local Job: Sous Chef/Line Cook

Sous Chef / Line Cook needed at Wanango Country Club.

Come be a vital part of our team and learn from our new Executive Chef Jeff Smith!

Apply by sending your resume to wanangocountryclub@gmail.com. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Competitive pay and some golf privileges as well.

Flexible Hours, 7 days a week

