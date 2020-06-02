Paula Ann Briggs, 41, of Knox passed away in a tragic accident on May 30, 2020.

Born March 14, 1979, Paula was the daughter of the late Paul and Ann Sizemore Briggs.

Paula was a graduate of Keystone High School; she was a stay at home mom that loved spending time with her family. She loved swimming, being outside, going on crazy adventures, planting flowers and Pepsi.

Paula is survived by her fiancé Stephen Graham of Knox, her children Nichole Lynn Rankin of Emlenton, Renne Ann Bigley of Putneyville, Benjamin Briggs Bigley of Rimersburg, Alex Rankin of Emlenton, Annabelle Marie Graham of Knox and Victoria Lynn Briggs of Knox; her grandchildren Octavia Lee Shrekengost, Alexis Ray Bigley, Arianna Rose Deloe, Tyler Wesson Deloe, Paul Briggs II and Huxley Lewis Rankin and a sister Jennifer Szaniszlo of Florida.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service for Paula will be held at a later date.

A memorial service for Paula will be held at a later date.

