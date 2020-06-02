 

Pa. National Guard Ready to Support Local Law Enforcement

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

national guardFORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Under the authority of Governor Tom Wolf and at the direction of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania National Guard has placed over 600 Guardsmen on state active duty to provide support to local law enforcement in keeping order during protests.

(Photo of the PA National Guard taken in Philadelphia on May 31. Courtesy of Pennsylvania National Guard)

“The Pennsylvania National Guard is ready to provide safety and protection to our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. “Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property, and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate.”

The Guard units are able to conduct operations in support of civil authorities to enhance local law enforcement’s ability to provide continued public safety and critical infrastructure security.


