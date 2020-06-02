Police Investigating Statutory Rape of Teen in Piney Township

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a report of statutory rape of a teen in Piney Township.

Clarion-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse related to a statutory rape/sexual assault of a known 15-year-old female from Sligo that occurred sometime between January 1 and March 15.

The investigation is ongoing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

