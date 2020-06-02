 

Police Investigating Woman’s Death at Waterfall in Licking Township

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-line-1024x680LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating the death of a woman at a local waterfall in Licking Township.

According to police, around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, a known 40-year-old woman fell off a cliff while visiting a waterfall area off of Bell Road in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Crews from Knox, Callensburg, Perry Township, Sligo, and Parker fire departments responded to assist in the recovery of the victim at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.


