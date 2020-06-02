Rick’s Racing Roundup: Weekly Racing Set to Begin Sunday at Tri-City Raceway

For western Pennsylvania racers and race fans, it has been a long off-season.

(Photo: Weekly racing is set to begin this Sunday at Tri-City Raceway for the first time since 2010. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

With everyone itching to get back to the track, just weeks before the season was about to get underway the arrival of the COVID-19 Virus extended the off-season even longer when it delayed the opening of all area race tracks. With Governor Wolf’s shut down orders racing was not an option for the entire state of Pennsylvania for nearly two months.

In the past two weeks, central Pennsylvania tracks Lincoln Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway have opened their doors successfully despite Wolf’s orders. The two tracks have made a few sacrifices, including limited fans, signed waivers, and social distancing practices.

With Venango County now in the green phase of reopening Tri-City Raceway’s new owner Merle Black is ready to bring racing back to racing fans in our area this Sunday.

Tri-City has hosted two very successful practices for the past two weekends. Although they were not open to fans, the pits were full of area racers getting some laps to prepare for the 2020 season. Many drivers have expressed their excitement for action to return to the Venango County oval this Sunday for the track’s grand reopening.

For race fans, it will be a chance to get back to a sense of normal for an evening instead of the much talked about “new normal.” Fans will also finally get their wish for weekly racing to return to Tri-City after the track has just run special shows sparsely over the past decade.

Merle Black and his crew spent the majority of the off-season making repairs and improving the track and the grounds, so weekly racing could return for the first time since 2010. Along with fixing lights, replacing bleachers, the track has been widened in the turns for greater speeds, and a new rock-free clay surface has been laid down in hopes of providing fans with premiere racing action.

Racing is slated to get underway this Sunday at 6:00 p.m. with the popular 410 super sprint cars headlining the card. With no other area tracks racing Sunday, a strong field of sprints is expected to be on hand, including locals and out of area invaders. The winged warriors will be joined by the 358 modifieds, pro stocks, and mini stocks. The event will be presented by Shawgo Real Estate, with pit gates opening at 2:00 p.m., and fans can enter the grandstands at 4:00 p.m.

You can find more information and updates on Tri-City’s website www.tricityracewaypark.com. There will also be several fan giveaways to celebrate the track’s grand reopening, including several new televisions.

While there is talk of other area tracks hoping to open this weekend or in the upcoming weeks, nothing has been confirmed as of this time.

