THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Season’s Temporaries Inc. is hiring for a two positions in the area.
Local facility seeking Painter/Powder Coater
This job is temporary, but it has the potential to become permanent.
Third shift position (train on first shift)
$10/hr
Qualifications:
- Understand and support safety policies
- Able to understand work orders
- Prior use of hand tools
- Able to follow directions for mixing paint
- Pass Pre-employment screening
Duties (but not limited to):
- Perform hand spray techniques
- Paint in a flat, horizontal and vertical position
- Examine products to verify it meets all specs
- Maintain proper documentation
- Clean work space
Seneca office seeking hard working individual to assist with the following (but not limited to):
- Schedule appointments
- Provide excellent customer service
- Filing
Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening.
M-F 25-30 hours per week $9/hr Temp to perm 45 days
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.