THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Dr. Labrasca Encourages Community to Support Local Businesses
Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Labrasca, of Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, is encouraging the community to support the local businesses by shopping local.
‘We have flattened the curve. We have saved lives. However, the work isn’t done yet. It’s time for us to help our neighbors by supporting local businesses. It’s going to be really tough for many businesses to survive at 50% capacity, and they are going to need our help,” Dr. LaBrasca said.
For more information on Laurel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, visit their website here or Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.