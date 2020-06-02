UPDATE: Clarion County Coroner Says Knox Woman’s Death at Waterfall Ruled Accidental

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The death of a woman at a Clarion County waterfall has been ruled accidental.

According to Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker, the death of 41-year-old Paula Briggs, of Knox, was been ruled the result of an accidental fall.

Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that Briggs was pronounced dead on the evening of Saturday, May 30, at the scene, which was located at a waterfall area off of Bell Road in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police were initially called to the scene around 7:15 p.m., and crews from Knox, Callensburg, Perry Township, Sligo, and Parker fire departments also responded to assist in the recovery of the victim at the scene.

