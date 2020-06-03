 

Featured Local Event

COVID-19 Update: Cases in Pa. Reach 73,405; 5,742 Total Deaths

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dr. Levine aaaHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 511 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Wednesday, June 3, bringing the statewide total to 73,405. There are 5,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 408,269 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 3, 68% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/3/20 – 511
6/2/20 – 612
6/1/20 – 356
5/31/20 – 511
5/30/20 – 680
5/29/20 – 693
5/28/20 – 625

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
73,405 5,742 408,269 68%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

 

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
71,361 2,044 617

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 15%
50-64 26%
65+ 57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 260 3421
Allegheny 1952 32487
Armstrong 64 1352
Beaver 594 3999
Bedford 41 831
Berks 4132 13041
Blair 52 3024
Bradford 46 1760
Bucks 5137 21249
Butler 235 3913
Cambria 59 4170
Cameron 2 135
Carbon 239 2575
Centre 154 2252
Chester 2863 14155
Clarion 27 703
Clearfield 42 1183
Clinton 60 663
Columbia 349 1438
Crawford 29 1158
Cumberland 654 6316
Dauphin 1385 10859
Delaware 6548 22893
Elk 6 344
Erie 314 5741
Fayette 95 3499
Forest 7 89
Franklin 782 5444
Fulton 15 257
Greene 27 821
Huntingdon 232 940
Indiana 91 1481
Jefferson 14 551
Juniata 95 376
Lackawanna 1556 6688
Lancaster 3267 17460
Lawrence 83 1452
Lebanon 994 4795
Lehigh 3802 15250
Luzerne 2766 11860
Lycoming 166 2438
McKean 12 664
Mercer 107 1760
Mifflin 59 1308
Monroe 1326 6422
Montgomery 7242 36765
Montour 53 3302
Northampton 3120 14556
Northumberland 199 1518
Perry 62 872
Philadelphia 18785 62917
Pike 478 2111
Potter 4 159
Schuylkill 646 5352
Snyder 45 439
Somerset 38 1979
Sullivan 3 103
Susquehanna 111 869
Tioga 19 622
Union 63 1255
Venango 9 615
Warren 4 415
Washington 140 4696
Wayne 120 1147
Westmoreland 453 10262
Wyoming 34 535
York 1037 14563

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 40,228 55%
Male 32,443 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 731 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**
African American/Black 9071 12%
Asian 1082 1%
White 20,563 28%
Other 463 1%
Not reported 42,226 58%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1081 15949 17
Northeast 13240 62013 170
Northwest 554 14810 19
Southcentral 5468 53006 85
Southeast 47503 193832 994
Southwest 3515 68659 45

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

More data is available here.For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


