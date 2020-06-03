COVID-19 Update: Cases in Pa. Reach 73,405; 5,742 Total Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 511 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Wednesday, June 3, bringing the statewide total to 73,405. There are 5,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 408,269 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 3, 68% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/3/20 – 511

6/2/20 – 612

6/1/20 – 356

5/31/20 – 511

5/30/20 – 680

5/29/20 – 693

5/28/20 – 625

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 73,405 5,742 408,269 68%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 71,361 2,044 617

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 15% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 260 3421 Allegheny 1952 32487 Armstrong 64 1352 Beaver 594 3999 Bedford 41 831 Berks 4132 13041 Blair 52 3024 Bradford 46 1760 Bucks 5137 21249 Butler 235 3913 Cambria 59 4170 Cameron 2 135 Carbon 239 2575 Centre 154 2252 Chester 2863 14155 Clarion 27 703 Clearfield 42 1183 Clinton 60 663 Columbia 349 1438 Crawford 29 1158 Cumberland 654 6316 Dauphin 1385 10859 Delaware 6548 22893 Elk 6 344 Erie 314 5741 Fayette 95 3499 Forest 7 89 Franklin 782 5444 Fulton 15 257 Greene 27 821 Huntingdon 232 940 Indiana 91 1481 Jefferson 14 551 Juniata 95 376 Lackawanna 1556 6688 Lancaster 3267 17460 Lawrence 83 1452 Lebanon 994 4795 Lehigh 3802 15250 Luzerne 2766 11860 Lycoming 166 2438 McKean 12 664 Mercer 107 1760 Mifflin 59 1308 Monroe 1326 6422 Montgomery 7242 36765 Montour 53 3302 Northampton 3120 14556 Northumberland 199 1518 Perry 62 872 Philadelphia 18785 62917 Pike 478 2111 Potter 4 159 Schuylkill 646 5352 Snyder 45 439 Somerset 38 1979 Sullivan 3 103 Susquehanna 111 869 Tioga 19 622 Union 63 1255 Venango 9 615 Warren 4 415 Washington 140 4696 Wayne 120 1147 Westmoreland 453 10262 Wyoming 34 535 York 1037 14563

View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 40,228 55% Male 32,443 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 731 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 9071 12% Asian 1082 1% White 20,563 28% Other 463 1% Not reported 42,226 58% * 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1081 15949 17 Northeast 13240 62013 170 Northwest 554 14810 19 Southcentral 5468 53006 85 Southeast 47503 193832 994 Southwest 3515 68659 45 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/2/2020 at 4:45 p.m.)

More data is available here.For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.