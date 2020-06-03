 

Driver Hits Wrong Pedal, Slams Into Utility Pole in Sligo Borough

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeSLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver hit the wrong pedal, drove off the roadway, and struck a utility pole in Sligo Borough late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, May 29, on State Route 58, just west of Zacherl Drive, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 27-year-old Nathan L. Best, of Emlenton, was operating a 2004 Kia Amanti, traveling on State Route 58 and approaching slowing traffic, when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The vehicle then went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Best was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.


