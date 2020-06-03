Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Cupcakes

Topped with a fluffy frosting and chocolate sprinkles, these rich cupcakes will be a hit at your family picnics!

Mocha Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cold brewed coffee

1/2 cup canola oil

2 large eggs, room temperature

3 teaspoons cider vinegar

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Mocha Frosting:

3 tablespoons milk chocolate chips

3 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup butter, softened

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons brewed coffee

1/2 cup chocolate sprinkles

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, beat sugar, coffee, oil, eggs, vinegar, and vanilla until well blended.

~In a small bowl, combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into coffee mixture until blended.

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake 20 to 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean). Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool.

~For frosting, in a microwave, melt chips and butter; stir until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar and enough coffee to reach desired consistency. Pipe frosting onto cupcakes. Top with sprinkles; gently press down.

