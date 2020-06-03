 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Cupcakes

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Topped with a fluffy frosting and chocolate sprinkles, these rich cupcakes will be a hit at your family picnics!

Mocha Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 cup sugar
1/2 cup cold brewed coffee
1/2 cup canola oil
2 large eggs, room temperature
3 teaspoons cider vinegar
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup baking cocoa
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt

Mocha Frosting:

3 tablespoons milk chocolate chips
3 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips
1/3 cup butter, softened
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons brewed coffee
1/2 cup chocolate sprinkles

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, beat sugar, coffee, oil, eggs, vinegar, and vanilla until well blended.

~In a small bowl, combine flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; gradually beat into coffee mixture until blended.

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake 20 to 25 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean). Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool.

~For frosting, in a microwave, melt chips and butter; stir until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar and enough coffee to reach desired consistency. Pipe frosting onto cupcakes. Top with sprinkles; gently press down.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.