 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Dawn R. Burford

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Scan0003Dawn R. Burford, 47, of Kittanning and formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.

Born on March 10, 1973 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Emma Lou (Fink) Burford.

Dawn enjoyed her pets and animals, and working for Orphans of the Storm animal shelter in Kittanning.

She is survived by a son, Roman Saylor of Kittanning, four sisters, Debrah Griffin and her husband, Jack, of New Bethlehem, Sherry Cowan and her husband, Wade, of Mayport, Rebecca Shirey and her husband, Mark, of Stewartstown, and Vickie Teal of Marietta, Georgia, two brothers, Steve Burford and his wife, Dale Ann, of Rimersburg and Barry Burford of Climax, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Vivian Burford, two nephews, Adam Shirey and Jim Teal, and a sister-in-law, Cindy Burford, and her grandparents.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, New Bethlehem (Beautiful Lookout) with Lay Speaker Tom Plyter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Dawn’s memory to, Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA- 85, Kittanning, Pa. 16201.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.