Featured Local Job: Automotive Sales Consultant
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 @ 08:06 AM
Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca, PA is searching to add the right person to our experienced sales team.
You get to work with a dedicated, talented, and fun group of people who are all about making shopping for and buying vehicles as rewarding as possible.
Automotive Sales Consultant Responsibilities:
- Welcoming new customers to our store in person and over the phone with warmth and competence
- Using a consultative selling process to match the best vehicle to the customer’s needs
- Spending some time throughout the day working face to face with customers outside on the lot and in the showroom while also working in front of a computer, calling, emailing, and texting to generate appointments
- Creating a great vehicle delivery experience
- Following up with customers to ensure satisfaction
- Prospecting through referrals and other creative approaches
- Setting and achieving daily, weekly, and monthly goals
Automotive Sales Consultant Minimum Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Proven ability to provide an exceptional customer experience
- 1 year prior automotive sales experience
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to set and achieve goals
- Experience and desire to work with technology
The most important requirement for an Automotive Sales Consultant is to have and maintain a motivation and determination to earn income based on your own effort and technique.
Some benefits of working as an Automotive Sales Consultant with Griffin Phillis Ford…
- Base and accelerated pay scales that increase with productivity and results
- Health and dental benefits that start after just 30 days of employment, plus paid vacation time after one year
- Family oriented and driven business
Job Type: Full-time
Email resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com
