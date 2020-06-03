Go-Cart Stolen From Cook Forest Fun Park

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are investigating the theft of a go-cart from the Cook Forest Fun Park.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Marienville-based State Police recently responded to a report of a theft at the Cook Forest Fun Park on State Route 36 in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) stole a “Johnson Car” go-cart from the Cook Forest Fun Park sometime between 6:00 p.m. on May 20 and 2:00 p.m. on May 21.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253 and ask for Trooper Lauer.

