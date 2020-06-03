Man Faces Charges for Kidnapping Woman in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man is facing felony charges after he reportedly kidnapped a woman from a residence in Falls Creek Borough on Saturday.

According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Kyle Robert Pecht, of Weedville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on June 1.

The charges stem from an incident that began on Friday, May 29, at a residence in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, June 1, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to investigate a report of an assault at a location on Church Street in Falls Creek Borough.

Police say on May 29, Kyle Robert Pecht and a known victim engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical when Pecht allegedly grabbed the victim by wrapping his arms around her from behind and then grabbed her by the back of the head and threw her to the ground.

The complaint states the argument resumed during the afternoon hours on May 30, when Pecht returned to the residence. The argument then turned physical when Pecht allegedly got on top of the victim, straddling her, and held his hands over her mouth with such force it caused two lacerations to the inside of her lips.

According to the complaint, once Pecht had the victim frightened, he then told her she was going with him to Benezette.

The complaint notes that while in Pecht’s vehicle, the victim attempted to exit while the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light, and Pecht responded by locking the doors and speeding off.

The complaint states Pecht ultimately kept the victim in the Benezette area overnight and returned her home on May 31.

Pecht was arraigned in front of Judge Inzana at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, on the following charges:

– Kidnap To Inflict Injury/Terror, Felony 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free after posting a 10% surety on $20,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on June 30, with Judge Inzana presiding.

