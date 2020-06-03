Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in a rollover crash on State Route 28 late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 5:09 p.m. on May 27, on State Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say Dalton J. Mego, of Corsica, was traveling southbound on State Route 28 around a bend in the roadway, and he lost control of his pickup truck while trying to avoid rear-ending slower moving traffic.

Mego’s vehicle then struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof.

He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

