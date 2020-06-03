Penny J. Renwick, 52, of Timblin, died June 1, 2020, in Saegertown, PA.

Born February 20, 1968 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Larry and Nancy Doverspike Bish. They survive her and reside in Fairmont City.

On September 20, 1986 in Mayport, she was married to Wayne Renwick. He survives at their home in Timblin.

Penny was a cosmetologist, graduating from Jeff Tech. She was the owner of Wild Hair Salon, where she loved making her customers feel beautiful.

She enjoyed riding motorcycle and traveling, especially Nashville. Penny also enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially cherished the time spent with Cashton and Oaklyn.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her son and his wife; Jacob and Katie Renwick, of Saegertown and a daughter and her husband; Katie and Matthew James, of Rossiter, and two grandchildren; Cashton and Oaklyn Renwick, also of Saegertown.

Others surviving her are her brother and his wife, Kevin and Nicole Bish, and their children; Sadie, Sophie and Spencer, all of Wilmore, KY.

Family will receive friends on Friday June 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at North Freedom Cemetery.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Hahne Regional Cancer Center in DuBois, PA.

