Police Respond to Suspected DUI Crash in Richland Township

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to a suspected DUI crash in Richland Township on Saturday.

Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash into a jersey barrier on Ritts Farm Road in Richland Township around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.

Police say it was determined the driver of the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Amanda Slaugenhoup, was negotiating a right curve and went off the left side of the roadway and struck the jersey barrier.

According to police, Slaugenhoup showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for DUI.

Slaugenhoup suffered minor injuries in the crash, police say.


