Say What?!: Lottery Player’s Lucky Numbers Pay Off After Nearly 40 Years

QUEENSLAND, Australia – An Australian man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $300,000 said he had been entering drawings with the same set of numbers for nearly 40 years.

The Rockhampton, Queensland, man told The Lott officials that the ticket he purchased for the May 30 Saturday Gold Lotto drawing bore the same numbers he has been using to play lottery games for decades.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.