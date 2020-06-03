THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: BSI Financial Looking for Applicants Who Align With Core Values
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BSI Financial is always innovating, and now they are ready to expand their company.
“At BSI Financial, we believe that success — ours and our clients — depends on our relentless pursuit of improvement. There will always be room to advance the way we operate and deliver greater value to our clients, and we encourage every employee at BSI Financial to “look for a better way.””
Their vision statement, which is the cornerstone of the brand, conveys their commitment to improvement through the innovative use of technology.
BSI Financial is looking to expand their company and fill several positions listed below:
- Collections Specialist
- Collections Supervisor
- Complaint Resolution Unit Specialist
- Credit Reporting Analyst
- Customer Care Representative
- Data Mapping Analyst
- Default Reporting Specialist
- Escrow Tax Specialist
- Property Preservation Specialist
- Quality Assurance Analyst (temporary full-time)
- Treasury Cash Specialist
BSI Financial offers a competitive benefits package including:
- Company paid life insurance
- 401K
- Generous paid time off
- Health, vision, and dental insurance
- FSA and HSA options
- Competitive wages
More information on open positions and the application process can be found here.
They invent ways to use technology to enhance value.
BSI Financial explain to their employees that, as individual contributors, they are either inventing technology or inventing ways to better use it. BSI Financial has the following five core values that provide principles for how employees should behave to support their vision:
– Always do the right thing. Be transparent. Do not conceal mistakes.
– Always improve by solving problems. Look for a better way.
– Deliver on expectations. Your word is your bond.
– Win with humility. We support each other and celebrate as a team.
– Be frugal. Spend the company’s money wisely so we can invest in our future.
Take a step in the right decision and apply today at https://www.bsifinancial.com/careers!
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.