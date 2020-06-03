THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Family-Owned Optical World Remains Area’s Only In-House Edging Lab
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – When it comes to glasses, Optical World in Seneca has an “edge” on many other businesses.
(PICTURED: Left to Right – Dr. Thomas Heeter, O.D. and owner Ian Flinchbaugh)
Optical World opened in 1980 by Jim Flinchbaugh. It has remained a family-owned, family-centered business ever since, most recently passing to his son, Ian, in 2018.
Dr. Thomas Heeter, O.D., continues to handle exams for the business, as he has for many years.
One of the things that sets Optical World apart from other optometrist offices in the area is that it is optician owned and has an in-house edging-lab.
What exactly does that mean?
“We actually edge our lenses here, which saves people time and money, because we don’t have to send the lenses out to other labs,” owner Ian Flinchbaugh told exploreVenango.com.
“We keep all of that work local – which also allows for a faster turn around time.”
They can have glasses ready in as much as a week to two weeks faster than other sources, and in some cases, they can have glasses ready within 24 hours, according to Flinchbaugh.
“We get a lot of business from people who are in a pinch and need their glasses as soon as possible,” he noted.
Another aspect that separates them from other other optometrist offices is their focus on customer service.
“Customer service and satisfaction is our priority,” Flinchbaugh explained.
“With so many different places to buy glasses today, we understand the importance of having knowledgable, caring staff members to help.”
Optical World offers a range of frames, from infant sizes through adult, at an affordable price.
“The way we look at it is, we have a passion to help people see while maintaining both affordable prices and quality eye care.”
To learn more about Optical World, and for announcements of special sales and giveaways, check out their Facebook page or their website.
