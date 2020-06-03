THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club ‘Nine and Dine’ to Begin on Friday
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club’s Nine & Dine League starts this Friday, June 5th! This league is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Join them on Friday evenings for nine holes of golf followed by beautiful views from their porch and a delicious dinner cooked by their new Executive Chef, Jeff Smith. Order from the Grill Room menu or try the Friday night dinner special.
– Golf Member Cart Fee: $9.00/person
– Public Greens/Cart Fee: $40.00/couple
– Dinner is an additional fee.
Please sign up by Friday at 12:00 p.m. each week by calling the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133, Option #1.
Shotgun Start: 5:30 p.m.
Random Draw done by the Pro Shop.
This is meant to be a social gathering to interact with several different couples. Please invite your friends.
Check out wanangocountryclub.com for 2020 membership options including the new Social Membership plan.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
