State Police Calls: Harassment Incidents, Theft by Deception, Found Property

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Elk Township

Around 8:20 p.m. on May 28, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Glenn Road and Smith Road in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say harassment charges are pending against 24-year-old John Nuzzo, of Kunkletown, Pa., and 24-year-old Samantha Kilmer, of Kresgeville, Pa.

Theft by Deception in Salem Township

Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation on May 28 into an incident of fraud.

The victim – a 58-year-old Emlenton man – sent money to an unknown individual.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Sligo Borough

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of harassment that allegedly occurred around 2:57 a.m. on May 20, between two known 16-year-old males from Sligo Borough.

The investigation is ongoing.

Found Property in Howe Township

At 10:59 p.m. on May 30, the Marienville-based State Police barracks was given a turquoise-colored purse that was discovered on the evening of May 30 in the area of Loleta Campground on Pipeline Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Anyone with information leading to the return of the item to its rightful owner is encouraged to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

State police released the above reports on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

