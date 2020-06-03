 

Suzanne Marie “Sue” (Kozlowski) Vance

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Vance,-Suzanne-Obit-PhotoSuzanne Marie “Sue” (Kozlowski) Vance, 65, of Sigel, PA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on June 1, 2020.

She was born to the late Stanley J. and Florence (Bik) Kozlowski on May 14, 1955, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Sue married William “Tony” Vance on September 29, 1979, in Pittsburgh, PA; Tony survives her.

She graduated from Allegheny High School. She worked at Matthews International Corporation for thirty-eight years until her retirement. She was a simple woman who enjoyed her family, friends, and trips to the casino.

Sue was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sue was loved and will be missed by many.

In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by her two daughters; Shannon (Ryan) Jones, Kristina (Aaron) Seifer and their two children Kacey and Aliey Seifer; and two brothers; Lawrence and Jerome Kozlowski.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in passing by one brother: Ronald Kozlowski.

There will be no public services and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


