Vehicle Slams Into Tree in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver traveled off the roadway on Interstate 80 and struck a tree late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred on I-80 West, in Richland Township, Clarion County, just off the exit 45 west on-ramp around 6:59 p.m. on May 28.

Police say the crash involved 71-year-old Richard A. Roemer, of New Milford, as his 2017 Volkswagen Jetta went off the north berm of the roadway and struck a tree.

Roemer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

