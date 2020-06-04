A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

