A-C Valley Crowns Prom King & Queen

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Despite school being closed due to COVID-19, A-C Valley crowned Kaitlyn Comans Prom Queen and Colby Best Prom King.

About the Queen: Kaitlyn Comans

Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.

Parents: Luke and Stacey Comans

Siblings: Three brothers – Zach, Liam, and Landon

Pets: Two horses – Joker and Mozart

Future plans: To attend Arizona State University for Speech Pathology

Activities: High School Musicals

Interesting fact(s): She was the People’s Choice Award Winner for the 2020 Miss Teen Pennsylvania Pageant.

About the King: Colby Best

Hometown: Parker, Pa.

Parents: Rob and Jamie Best

Siblings: Reagan and Robbie

Pets: Three dogs and one cat

Future plans: Colby has joined the Army and plans to further his career there. He also wants to get his CDL and work over the road.

