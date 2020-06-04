THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
A-C Valley Parents Come Together to Crown Prom King & Queen
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Despite school being closed due to COVID-19, parents from A-C Valley came together and crowned Kaitlyn Comans Prom Queen and Colby Best Prom King.
About the Queen: Kaitlyn Comans
Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.
Parents: Luke and Stacey Comans
Siblings: Three brothers – Zach, Liam, and Landon
Pets: Two horses – Joker and Mozart
Future plans: To attend Arizona State University for Speech Pathology
Activities: High School Musicals
Interesting fact(s): She was the People’s Choice Award Winner for the 2020 Miss Teen Pennsylvania Pageant.
About the King: Colby Best
Hometown: Parker, Pa.
Parents: Rob and Jamie Best
Siblings: Reagan and Robbie
Pets: Three dogs and one cat
Future plans: Colby has joined the Army and plans to further his career there. He also wants to get his CDL and work over the road.
Editor’s note: A-C Valley did NOT host a Prom. The school did not hold voting. This was strictly parents of students coming together to do their own thing for students.
