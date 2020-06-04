 

Brenda Stover Lipko

Thursday, June 4, 2020 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Brenda LipkoBrenda Stover Lipko, 62, passed away peacefully on the evening of June second at Aristacare in Meadville after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on May 29, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Mary Fischer Stover of Sawtown. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Dyan Diven of Polk who survives. Also, surviving are three aunts Virginia Stover of Oil City, Margaret Owens of Grove City, Betty Fischer of Venus as well as numerous cousins.

Brenda lived in the Oil City and the surrounding areas for the majority of her life. She graduated from Cranberry Area High School and was employed by Sears Portrait Studio, Laurel Eye Clinic, Blair Call Center, and as a caregiver for Community Resources For independence.

She was affiliated with the Grace Baptist Church in Seneca and at one time was a Republican committeewoman. She enjoyed her dogs Bobo and Maddie, Fluff Fuff her cat, and her parrot Lexi. She was an avid reader. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and getting out in nature.

Due to Covid-19, the family will be handling arrangements privately.

Donations in Brenda’s honor can be made to Grace Baptist Church in Seneca, The Oil City Library, or to Faller Funeral Home in Fryburg to defray the cost of funeral expenses.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


