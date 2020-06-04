Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chili Cheeseburgers

Serve these flavorful burgers with a side of potato salad!

Chili Cheeseburgers

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons chili sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 hamburger-size pretzel buns or hamburger buns, split

1/2 cup nacho cheese sauce, warmed

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine beef, chili sauce, and chili powder, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into eight 1/4-in.-thick patties. Place two tablespoons cheese onto the center of each of four patties. Top with remaining patties; press edges firmly to seal.

~Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil four inches from heat four to six minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°. Serve on buns with cheese sauce.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.