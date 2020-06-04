 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chili Cheeseburgers

Thursday, June 4, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve these flavorful burgers with a side of potato salad!

Chili Cheeseburgers

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
2 tablespoons chili sauce
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
4 hamburger-size pretzel buns or hamburger buns, split
1/2 cup nacho cheese sauce, warmed

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine beef, chili sauce, and chili powder, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into eight 1/4-in.-thick patties. Place two tablespoons cheese onto the center of each of four patties. Top with remaining patties; press edges firmly to seal.

~Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil four inches from heat four to six minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°. Serve on buns with cheese sauce.


