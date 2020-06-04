Darlene Judith Noble

Darlene Judith Kasper Noble, 70, of Licking Twp., Sligo passed away shortly after midnight on Monday, June 1, at McKeesport Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health.

Born in Sewickley, Pa. on July 11, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Eleanor Turkel Kasper.

She was married on Dec. 27, 1990, to George E. Noble (USAF – Ret.) who passed away Jan. 2, 2017.

Catholic by faith, she was a lifetime member of the DAV and an American Legion Auxiliary member.

Darlene was a graduate of Ohio Valley School of Nursing at McKees Rocks, and later earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Community College of Beaver County. She once was employed at Clarview Nursing and Rehab. Center in Sligo, and later was employed many years at Clarion Psychiatric Center from where she retired.

Darlene served on the Keystone District School Board of Knox, served as Republican Committeeperson for Licking Township, and was chair for Callensburg and Licking Township Hometown Hero Project.

Her great sense of humor was much enjoyed by her husband George and brother Gene, as well as her many friends of the local Amish community with whom she helped and enjoyed. In addition to her great love of family and friends, she spoiled her dogs Dashund and Cinnamon.

Surviving are brother Gene Kasper with whom she shared her home, five step-daughters of which one was Dixie Comesanas and husband Oscar of California with whom she kept in close touch and special sister-in-law Margie Kessell who was a big part of Darlene’s life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband George.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 6 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Callensburg Cemetery. In following CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health guidelines, those visiting the family at the funeral home are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing – both requests for obvious health reasons.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

