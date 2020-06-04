Dept. of Health: 537 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total to 73,942

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 537 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Thursday, June 4, bringing the statewide total to 73,942. There are 5,817 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 416,942 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 4, ​69% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/4/20 – 537

6/3/20 – 511

6/2/20 – 612

6/1/20 – 356

5/31/20 – 511

5/30/20 – 680

5/29/20 – 693

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 64 0 64 5 Butler 235 5 240 12 Clarion 27 0 27 2 Clearfield 42 0 42 0 Crawford 29 1 30 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 91 0 91 5 Jefferson 14 0 14 0 McKean 12 1 13 1 Mercer 107 3 110 6 Venango 9 1 10 0 Warren 4 1 5 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 73,942 5,817 416,942 69%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 71,881 2,061 618

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 15% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 263 3436 Allegheny 1965 33230 Armstrong 64 1382 Beaver 599 4071 Bedford 42 852 Berks 4152 13275 Blair 52 3126 Bradford 46 1790 Bucks 5158 21844 Butler 240 4008 Cambria 59 4319 Cameron 2 136 Carbon 250 2635 Centre 154 2305 Chester 2902 14554 Clarion 27 713 Clearfield 42 1204 Clinton 60 683 Columbia 352 1479 Crawford 30 1182 Cumberland 657 6426 Dauphin 1404 11012 Delaware 6587 23322 Elk 6 349 Erie 327 5942 Fayette 95 3555 Forest 7 92 Franklin 785 5463 Fulton 16 257 Greene 27 844 Huntingdon 234 955 Indiana 91 1509 Jefferson 14 557 Juniata 95 389 Lackawanna 1569 6811 Lancaster 3301 17758 Lawrence 82 1514 Lebanon 997 4840 Lehigh 3817 15519 Luzerne 2773 12088 Lycoming 166 2510 McKean 13 692 Mercer 110 1855 Mifflin 59 1344 Monroe 1333 6545 Montgomery 7351 37540 Montour 53 3333 Northampton 3124 14997 Northumberland 201 1561 Perry 64 893 Philadelphia 18888 64122 Pike 478 2146 Potter 6 160 Schuylkill 651 5454 Snyder 51 442 Somerset 38 2052 Sullivan 3 104 Susquehanna 123 908 Tioga 19 631 Union 65 1274 Venango 10 622 Warren 5 422 Washington 140 4856 Wayne 121 1158 Westmoreland 455 10642 Wyoming 34 555 York 1038 14698 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases Female 40,549 55% Male 32,662 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 728 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 9151 12% Asian 1089 1% White 20,815 28% Other 468 1% Not reported 42,419 57% * 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1093 16272 17 Northeast 13310 63362 170 Northwest 571 15280 19 Southcentral 5505 53691 83 Southeast 47864 197869 996 Southwest 3538 70468 46 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania Potential Cases Confirmed Cases Determined Not a Case Under Investigation 39 18 5 16 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/02/2020 at 4:45 p.m.)

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

