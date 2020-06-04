 

Dept. of Health: 537 New Coronavirus Cases Bring Statewide Total to 73,942

Thursday, June 4, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 537 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Thursday, June 4, bringing the statewide total to 73,942. There are 5,817 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 416,942 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 4, ​69% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/4/20 – 537
6/3/20 – 511
6/2/20 – 612
6/1/20 – 356
5/31/20 – 511
5/30/20 – 680
5/29/20 – 693

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 64 0 64 5
Butler 235 5 240 12
Clarion 27 0 27 2
Clearfield 42 0 42 0
Crawford 29 1 30 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 91 0 91 5
Jefferson 14 0 14 0
McKean 12 1 13 1
Mercer 107 3 110 6
Venango 9 1 10 0
Warren 4 1 5 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
73,942 5,817 416,942 69%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
71,881 2,061 618

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 15%
50-64 26%
65+ 57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 263 3436
Allegheny 1965 33230
Armstrong 64 1382
Beaver 599 4071
Bedford 42 852
Berks 4152 13275
Blair 52 3126
Bradford 46 1790
Bucks 5158 21844
Butler 240 4008
Cambria 59 4319
Cameron 2 136
Carbon 250 2635
Centre 154 2305
Chester 2902 14554
Clarion 27 713
Clearfield 42 1204
Clinton 60 683
Columbia 352 1479
Crawford 30 1182
Cumberland 657 6426
Dauphin 1404 11012
Delaware 6587 23322
Elk 6 349
Erie 327 5942
Fayette 95 3555
Forest 7 92
Franklin 785 5463
Fulton 16 257
Greene 27 844
Huntingdon 234 955
Indiana 91 1509
Jefferson 14 557
Juniata 95 389
Lackawanna 1569 6811
Lancaster 3301 17758
Lawrence 82 1514
Lebanon 997 4840
Lehigh 3817 15519
Luzerne 2773 12088
Lycoming 166 2510
McKean 13 692
Mercer 110 1855
Mifflin 59 1344
Monroe 1333 6545
Montgomery 7351 37540
Montour 53 3333
Northampton 3124 14997
Northumberland 201 1561
Perry 64 893
Philadelphia 18888 64122
Pike 478 2146
Potter 6 160
Schuylkill 651 5454
Snyder 51 442
Somerset 38 2052
Sullivan 3 104
Susquehanna 123 908
Tioga 19 631
Union 65 1274
Venango 10 622
Warren 5 422
Washington 140 4856
Wayne 121 1158
Westmoreland 455 10642
Wyoming 34 555
York 1038 14698

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 40,549 55%
Male 32,662 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 728 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 9151 12%
Asian 1089 1%
White 20,815 28%
Other 468 1%
Not reported 42,419 57%

* 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1093 16272 17
Northeast 13310 63362 170
Northwest 571 15280 19
Southcentral 5505 53691 83
Southeast 47864 197869 996
Southwest 3538 70468 46

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania

Potential Cases Confirmed Cases Determined Not a Case Under Investigation
39 18 5 16

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


