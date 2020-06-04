Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty” Fischer Martin, 93 of Titusville, passed away early Tuesday morning, at her residence.

Betty was born on October 31, 1926 in Oil City to the late Charles and Mildred Swatzler Fischer. She married Paul E. Martin on November 22, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 18, 1985.

She was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 1944.

Betty worked every afternoon at Breene and Jobson Law office during her high school days. After graduation she was hired at First National Bank in Oil City as an executive secretary. She was also an executive secretary at Quaker State Oil Refinery at the Titusville office until her retirement. She was instrumental in bringing notoriety to Cross Creek Resort Golf Course.

She was member of the former Titusville Emanuel Lutheran Church, a member of Morris Chapter 14 Order of the Eastern Star, Oil City, and Past Matron and DD Grand Matron, and Golden Star Member, PTA President, and Cub Scout Den Mother.

Betty volunteered at the Titusville Hospital Auxiliary, and enjoyed needle point pictures, crossword puzzles, and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by a son Charles Martin and wife Linda of Titusville; three daughters Nancy Cox of Titusville, Charlotte Huston and husband Charles of Titusville, Barbara Ziemba and husband Joseph of Titusville; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, John Fischer and wife Shelby of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by a son Paul R. Martin; a great grandson Jacob Paul Martin; and six brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may attend a funeral service on Friday, at 11 a.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. with Rev. Samuel Mabugu, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County 406 W Oak St, Titusville, PA 16354 or to Cherrtytree Vol. Fire Dept. 1311 Cherrytree Rd, Titusville, PA 16354.

Interment will be at Jamison Corners Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

