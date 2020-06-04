Featured Local Job: Automotive Detailer

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc. is looking for an Automotive Detailer.

The ideal candidate should have willingness to learn other jobs around the shop.

Stop at the shop to complete an application or e-mail resume to snydersauto@zoominternet.net

For more information call:

Snyder’s Auto Body Inc.

Tylersburg, PA

(814)744-9218

