Featured Local Job: Automotive Technician

Riverhill Automotive is looking to add a full time Automotive Technician to their team.

The position is for 40 hours per week with overtime available.

Must have your own tools.

A PA inspection license is preferred, but not required.

Pay up to $22 per hour with room for advancement, and paid time off available.

They offer full service automotive repair in a clean modern professional shop. Email resume, or stop in to apply in person.

