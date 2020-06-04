Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at BSI Financial Services

THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Thursday, June 4, 2020 @ 08:06 AM
BSI Financial Services is now looking to fill many positions.
NOW HIRING!
We are expanding our company!
We offer an excellent benefits package including:
- Company paid life insurance
- 401K
- Generous paid time off
- Health, Vision, and Dental insurance
- FSA and HSA options
- Competitive wages
Now hiring for the following positions:
- Collections Specialist
- Collections Supervisor
- Complaint Resolution Unit Specialist
- Credit Reporting Analyst
- Customer Care Representative
- Data Mapping Analyst
- Default Reporting Specialist
- Escrow Tax Specialist
- Property Preservation Specialist
- Quality Assurance Analyst (Temporary full-time)
- Treasury Cash Specialist
Apply today!
www.bsifinancial.com/careers
(Online applications only)
