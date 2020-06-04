Gov. Wolf Renews COVID-19 Disaster Declaration for State Response & Recovery, Stay-at-Home Order Ends June 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf renewed the 90-day disaster declaration he originally signed on March 6 following the announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The declaration was set to expire on June 4.

The emergency disaster declaration provides for increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening.

“Pennsylvanians have done a tremendous job flattening the curve and case numbers continue to decrease,” Gov. Wolf said. “Renewing the disaster declaration helps state agencies with resources and supports as we continue mitigation and recovery.”

The Department of Health’s Department Operations Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is still active as is the CRCC there.

Also today, Gov. Wolf announced that he would allow the amended stay-at-home order to expire at 11:59 p.m., June 4. The-stay at-home requirements were only in effect for counties in the red phase.

“As phased reopening continues and all 67 counties are either in the yellow or green phase by Friday, we will no longer have a stay-at-home order in effect,” Gov. Wolf said. “I remind Pennsylvanians that yellow means caution and even in the green phase everyone needs to take precautions to keep themselves and their communities healthy.”

Read the amendment to the emergency disaster declaration here.

