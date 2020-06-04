Mary Elena Simmons, 73, of Seneca, passed away June 2, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born in Trevose, PA on December 27, 1946, to the late Aldo T. Pietropoli and Thelma L. (Easterday) Pietropoli. Mary Elena Pietropoli and Frederick E. Simmons Jr. were married on April 2, 1966. Frederick preceded her in death.

After graduating from nursing school as an LPN, Mary began her career in the field of geriatric nursing. Mary dedicated her life to helping and taking care of her geriatric patients for over 30 years. Before retiring Mary worked at Grandview, Beverly Enterprises, and Highland Oaks in Clarion and Shippenville. While working at Highland Oaks Mary was promoted to a position in administration.

When her children were younger, sometimes the entire family would go camping. It didn’t take long to realize they were not a camping family and preferred hotels to camping, although it did provide many funny and memorable moments. Mary and her husband enjoyed travelling together and often attended religious conferences given by Kenneth & Gloria Copeland.

While not affiliated with a specific church, Mary enjoyed reading and spending time in the word with God. In 2010, Mary and her daughter fulfilled a wish and were able to go to Disney World in Florida. After her retirement, Mary enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family and travelling. Mary had a very caring and loving nature, which is just one reason she was such a good nurse. To her daughter, Stephanie, she will be remembered as a loving mother, friend, confidant, and care giver.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Cathy A. (Pietropoli) Stansfield; and her niece, Kellie A. Stansfield.

Mary is survived by her son Kevin (Beth) Simmons of Shippenville; her daughter Stephanie Simmons of Seneca; her brother Richard (Doreen) Pietropoli of Levittown, PA and their four daughters; and her sister Sandra (Kent) Pietropoli of Strasburg, VA.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa. A Funeral Service in honor of Mary’s life will be held at the Funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Interment to follow in St. Mark’s Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.