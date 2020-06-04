They ‘Came from Space’ Through C-L School

CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – The band’s name is “We Came From Space,” but the name could have easily been “We Came From Clarion-Limestone.”

(PHOTO: Dave Hawk, Dave Buzard, Bill Hubauer, and Tim Malone.)

Three of four members graduated from C-L, and two of them have been friends since sixth grade.

Bill Hubauer and Dave Buzard naturally gravitated to each other because of a love of music and played in various bands but never performed together until long after graduation from C-L in 1983. Dave Hawk, another member of “We Came From Space” graduated in 1980 and also joined the band.

The old friends got together for a 2013 album called How to be Human; While You Were Away in 2018; and Reasons in the Rhyme in 2020.

“Unlike other prog bands that delve into long and unwieldy musical excursions, these guys follow the neo-prog playbook and keeps things focused on vocal-driven songwriting, for which Dave Buzard’s tenor voice is well suited, and which is backed up by the rest of the band on classic multi-part harmonies,” is how reviewer Scott Kahn described their new release.

Prog rock is short for progressive rock, so think of Yes, King Crimson, and others. There are also many Christian rock groups that have also taken up the Prog banner.

Meanwhile, back in the day at C-L…

“There were definitely clicks in the school — jocks, nerds, heads — but we were kind of outside of all of that. We found each other, and I don’t even remember how,” said Hubauer.

“I remember we were in the little back room in the choir room one day, and there was a guitar back there,” said Buzard. “You picked it up and you played “Children Of The Sun” by Billy Thorpe….It was one of those situations where we started going over to each other’s houses.”

Hubauer agreed.

“That was so common in our generation, but it’s really unknown today. I would go to the record store and go straight from the record store to his house – ‘Okay, let’s listen to this,’ and that’s what you did. You just sat there, and you listened to the record — it wasn’t back-grounded music. You just listened to it and bonded over it.

“It was obscure music that we were into. So, it sure seemed like, at the time, that we were into obscure stuff, but we were into obscure subject selling two million copies,” continued Hubauer.

“It was pretty obscure stuff you find when you don’t fit in in high school, you don’t fit in with the other groups, you know. Our thing became: we like things really obscure bands. I think that was a common young people do. They rally around this obscure thing that they all like.”

Buzard remembers a small group of guys who were really into the music, but they really couldn’t play it.

“So, we just sat around and listened. Well, there was a lot of air guitar happening in Dave’s place for sure. We both started on guitar mainly because they were frankly easier to come by than keyboards were at the time; but, definitely as soon as I could start to get keyboards, I went in that direction.”

The two continued to play in different bands throughout college but went in different ways. They loved music, but they also knew they had to have a “day” job. Dave is a paramedic, and Bill is a computer programmer.

“Dave Hawk and I were in a band that was signed,” said Buzard. “We were in a band called “Ask a Stranger.” We were signed to a management deal. It was a management deal, but part of that deal was we were going to get put on the road.

“We were actually supposed to be the opening act on a tour with Aerosmith and Tesla. We were going to be the openers. A few weeks before the first gig, we got dropped–just totally dropped, and that was it. It was twice as funny because I was 29 years old, and I was like, nobody makes it after their 29. This was my one and only shot, so I didn’t play for eight years after that. It was gut-wrenching to get that call.”

Hubauer played with a variety of tribute bands and ApologetiX projects but gained considerable attention as keyboardist and vocalist with the Neal Morse Band. The band tours internationally and released several critically acclaimed concept double albums.

“I realized that when in my 20’s, I knew that I could make a living doing music full time, but you wouldn’t necessarily be able to do the kind of music you want,” said Hubauer. “There are very few people that can do exactly what they want. I realized that I would rather play less, but do what I want. And, I got lucky because I love my day job in software design.”

Both of them stayed in touch over the years and called each other every few months and eventually moved back home one year.

“We just went out to lunch one day and said: ‘Hey, let’s do something that lets you and I have a band that does songs like we wanted to hear when we were 9th 10th 11th 12th grade,’” said Buzard.

Both had gone in some different directions, and it took Buzard to a new interest in Electronica and rekindled his desire to perform live music. He released one album of Electronica and was in Pittsburgh-based bands like in Muscle of Love and 13 Saints.

There was plenty of common-ground for the three C-L friends to form “We Came from Outer Space,” adding drummer Tim Malone.

New projects are always a possibility, but other commitments can delay their output because of day jobs, other jobs, and Hubauer’s role with the Neal Morse Band.

