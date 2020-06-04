Pastor Reinstated After Investigation into Sexual Abuse Allegation

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, has announced that Msgr. Charles Kaza, pastor of St. Tobias Parish, Brockway, has been reinstated to active ministry.

Members of the parish were notified during Mass on Monday that Msgr. Kaza will return to his assignment as their pastor effective immediately.

Consistent with diocesan policy, Msgr. Kaza had been removed from active ministry and placed on administrative leave on May 13, 2019, as the result of an allegation of abuse made against him. As noted at that time, Msgr. Kaza cooperated with the investigation.

“We take all allegations very seriously, and this was no exception,” Bishop Persico said.

“This allegation, specifically the identity of the perpetrator, could not be sufficiently substantiated and remains unknown.”

Bishop Persico acknowledged the difficulty involved for everyone concerned, including Msgr. Kaza and his parishioners as well as victims of sexual abuse.

“In these investigations, finding the truth and taking appropriate action for the benefit of the victim remains our goal,” Bishop Persico said.

In making the announcement, Bishop Persico expressed his gratitude to Father Leo Gallina, a retired priest, who served as temporary administrator of St. Tobias Parish during the past year.

