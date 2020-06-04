 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pastor Reinstated After Investigation into Sexual Abuse Allegation

Thursday, June 4, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

101718255_10158814727226833_3000301378020048896_oBROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) – The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie, has announced that Msgr. Charles Kaza, pastor of St. Tobias Parish, Brockway, has been reinstated to active ministry.

Members of the parish were notified during Mass on Monday that Msgr. Kaza will return to his assignment as their pastor effective immediately.

Consistent with diocesan policy, Msgr. Kaza had been removed from active ministry and placed on administrative leave on May 13, 2019, as the result of an allegation of abuse made against him. As noted at that time, Msgr. Kaza cooperated with the investigation.

“We take all allegations very seriously, and this was no exception,” Bishop Persico said.

“This allegation, specifically the identity of the perpetrator, could not be sufficiently substantiated and remains unknown.”

Bishop Persico acknowledged the difficulty involved for everyone concerned, including Msgr. Kaza and his parishioners as well as victims of sexual abuse.

“In these investigations, finding the truth and taking appropriate action for the benefit of the victim remains our goal,” Bishop Persico said.

In making the announcement, Bishop Persico expressed his gratitude to Father Leo Gallina, a retired priest, who served as temporary administrator of St. Tobias Parish during the past year.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.