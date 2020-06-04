 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Rt. 666

Thursday, June 4, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a rollover crash on State Route 666 late Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, south on Route 666, just north of Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say 32-year-old Jonna M. Arnod, of Sheffield, lost control of her 2004 Ford Explorer while negotiating a slight bend in the road. The vehicle then left the east berm of the roadway, struck an embankment, and rolled over onto its roof, where it came to a final rest.

Police noted the roadway was wet from a light rainfall.

Arnod and her passenger, a 15-year-old male from Sheffield, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Arnod was cited for a speed violation.

Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Service and Frank’s Towing assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.