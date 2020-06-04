Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Rt. 666

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a rollover crash on State Route 666 late Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, south on Route 666, just north of Blue Jay Creek Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say 32-year-old Jonna M. Arnod, of Sheffield, lost control of her 2004 Ford Explorer while negotiating a slight bend in the road. The vehicle then left the east berm of the roadway, struck an embankment, and rolled over onto its roof, where it came to a final rest.

Police noted the roadway was wet from a light rainfall.

Arnod and her passenger, a 15-year-old male from Sheffield, were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Arnod was cited for a speed violation.

Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Service and Frank’s Towing assisted at the scene.

