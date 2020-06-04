Robert Wayne Levis, 66, of Knox, passed away, Monday June, 1, 2020.

He was a son of the late Edgar “Red” and June Wencil Levis.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived two children, Sheana (Dustin) Aaron and Robert (Alishia) Levis, both of Florida; five grandchildren; two brothers, John and Richard Levis of Florida, and a sister, Pearl Miller of California.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Online condolences may be sent to Robert’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

