Say What?!: Cobbler’s Social Distancing Shoes Are Each 2 1/2 Feet Long

CLUJ, Romania – A Romanian shoemaker is promoting social distancing with his latest innovation: a pair of “size 75” shoes that are each about 2 1/2 feet long.

Grigore Lup, a cobbler from the city of Cluj, said he was inspired to create the long-nosed leather shoes when he saw people failing to follow social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

