State Police Calls: Public Drunkenness, Domestic Incidents, Strangulation

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Public Drunkenness in Knox Borough

Police say around 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 40-year-old Michael Cain, of Knox, was found wandering on Main Street and East State Street in Knox Borough.

According to police, he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Harassment in Redbank Township

Around 5:57 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, Clarion-based State Police received a call regarding an inactive domestic altercation on Penn Street in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon their arrival, it was determined a known individual struck a known 37-year-old Fairmount City man while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Strangulation in Toby Township

Around 4:44 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, Clarion-based State Police responded to an inactive domestic incident in Rimersburg Borough.

Police say the victim, a known 20-year-old Butler woman, was found at Southern Clarion County Ambulance Center, and the suspect, a known 22-year-old Rimersburg man, was found at an apartment on Park Circle in Clarion Borough.

Charges are pending.

The name of the suspect was not released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

