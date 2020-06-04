THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Clarion County
Thursday, June 4, 2020 @ 06:06 PM
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Clarion County and the surrounding areas.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening for the following counties:
Allegheny
Armstrong
Beaver
Butler
Clarion
Fayette
Greene
Indiana
Jefferson
Lawrence
Washington
Westmoreland
