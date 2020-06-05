Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Membership Representative, Summer Day Camp Bus Driver

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative and a Bus Driver for immediate employment.

Membership Representative

The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work at the front desk, answer phones, greet members, create new memberships, take payments, answer questions, and provide exemplary customer service. Membership representative must have a pleasant personality and strong work ethic. Hours and shifts may vary. Flexibility to work day, evening and weekend shifts is required. 10-28 hours weekly.

Applications will be accepted at the YMCA through June 10. Apply via Facebook, or email completed application to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator at membership@clarionymca.net.

Summer Day Camp Bus Driver

The YMCA is hiring a Summer Camp Bus Driver with a CDL from the state of Pennsylvania to transport children to and from Camp Coffman and the YMCA. Driver is needed to start right away. Must have FBI, Criminal History and Child Abuse Clearances.

Please contact Jennifer Cooper, Oil City YMCA Child Care Director, at 814-670-0594 or Michelle Miller, Clarion County YMCA Child Care Director at 814-764-5413, for instructions on how to apply and an interview.

